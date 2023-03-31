New Suit - Trademark

Haynes and Boone filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of EnTrust Global Partners, a financial services company. The suit takes aim at EnTRust Capital Partners, TR Advisors and TR Capital, entities based in Hong Kong and the Cayman Islands, for allegedly using the plaintiff’s protected ENTRUST mark to ‘deceptively solicit’ the plaintiff’s investors. The suit alleges that the defendants directly contacted the plaintiff’s customers, some of whom believed that they were corresponding with the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02691, EnTrust Global Partners LLC v. Tr Capital Limited et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 31, 2023, 9:53 AM

Plaintiffs

EnTrust Global Partners LLC

Plaintiffs

Haynes and Boone

defendants

EnTrust Capital Partners Limited

Tr Advisors Limited

Tr Capital Limited

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims