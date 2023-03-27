Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Fish & Richardson have entered appearances for DISH Network, a leading satellite television provider, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Feb. 10 in California Central District Court by K&L Gates on behalf of Entropic Communications, asserts several patents for coaxial cable network technology. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John W. Holcomb, is 2:23-cv-01043, Entropic Communications, LLC v. DISH Network Corporation et al.

Telecommunications

March 27, 2023, 5:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Entropic Communications, LLC

Plaintiffs

Bridges Ip Consulting

K&L Gates

defendants

DISH Network Corporation

DISH Network LLC

DISH Network Service, LLC

DISH Network California Service Corporation

defendant counsels

Fish & Richardson

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims