AT&T and DirecTV were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit on Saturday in California Central District Court. The court action, filed by K&L Gates on behalf of Entropic Communications LLC, asserts multiple patents relating to Multimedia over Coax Alliance (MoCA) technology which allows homeowners access to internet services through coaxial cables. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-05253, Entropic Communications, LLC v. Directv, LLC et al.
Telecommunications
July 03, 2023, 7:12 AM