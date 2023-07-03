New Suit - Patent

AT&T and DirecTV were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit on Saturday in California Central District Court. The court action, filed by K&L Gates on behalf of Entropic Communications LLC, asserts multiple patents relating to Multimedia over Coax Alliance (MoCA) technology which allows homeowners access to internet services through coaxial cables. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-05253, Entropic Communications, LLC v. Directv, LLC et al.

Telecommunications

July 03, 2023, 7:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Entropic Communications, LLC

Plaintiffs

Kandl Gates LLP

defendants

At&T Communications, LLC

At&T, Inc.

Directv, LLC

At&T Services, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims