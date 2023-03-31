Who Got The Work

Christopher S. Leah and Vaibhav P. Kadaba of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton have stepped in to represent Cox Communications in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Feb. 10 in California Central District Court by K&L Gates on behalf of Entropic Communications LLC, asserts multiple patents relating to Coaxial cable technology. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John W. Holcomb, is 2:23-cv-01049, Entropic Communications, LLC v. Cox Communications, Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

March 31, 2023, 9:18 AM

