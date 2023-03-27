Who Got The Work

April Abele Isaacson, Mitchell G. Stockwell, Michael J. Turton and Rishi Gupta of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton have entered appearances for Cox Communications in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Feb. 10 in California Central District Court by K&L Gates on behalf of Entropic Communications, asserts multiple patents relating to Multimedia over Coax Alliance (MoCA) technology. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John W. Holcomb, is 2:23-cv-01047, Entropic Communications, LLC v. Cox Communications, Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

March 27, 2023, 5:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Entropic Communications, LLC

Plaintiffs

K&L Gates

defendants

Cox Communications, Inc.

Cox Communications California, LLC

CoxCom, LLC

defendant counsels

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims