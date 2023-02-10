New Suit - Patent

Charter Communications, the telecom and cable provider, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Texas Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by K&L Gates and Ward, Smith & Hill on behalf of Entropic Communications, which asserts two patents related to digitizing input signals to transmit cable television. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00052, Entropic Communications, LLC v. Charter Communications, Inc.

Telecommunications

February 10, 2023, 6:22 PM