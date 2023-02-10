New Suit - Patent

Charter Communications was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit on Friday in Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by K&L Gates and Ward Smith & Hill on behalf of Entropic Communications, asserts several patents relating to Multimedia over Coax Alliance (MoCA) technology which allows homeowners access to internet services through coaxial cables. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00051, Entropic Communications LLC v. Charter Communications Inc.

Telecommunications

February 10, 2023, 6:26 PM