Morrison & Foerster partners Joseph C. Gratz and Allyson R. Bennett have stepped in as defense counsel to Entrepreneur First Operations in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The court action, filed April 4 in California Northern District Court by Latham & Watkins on behalf of Entrepreneur Media, alleges that the defendant caused intentional confusion in the marketplace by using an infringing mark and logo. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William Alsup, is 3:24-cv-02064, Entrepreneur Media, LLC v. Entrepreneur First (USA) Operations, LLC et al.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
June 07, 2024, 2:34 PM