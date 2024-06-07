Who Got The Work

Morrison & Foerster partners Joseph C. Gratz and Allyson R. Bennett have stepped in as defense counsel to Entrepreneur First Operations in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The court action, filed April 4 in California Northern District Court by Latham & Watkins on behalf of Entrepreneur Media, alleges that the defendant caused intentional confusion in the marketplace by using an infringing mark and logo. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William Alsup, is 3:24-cv-02064, Entrepreneur Media, LLC v. Entrepreneur First (USA) Operations, LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 07, 2024, 2:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Entrepreneur Media, LLC

Plaintiffs

Latham & Watkins

defendants

Entrepreneur First (USA) Operations, LLC

Entrepreneur First Operations Limited

defendant counsels

Morrison & Foerster

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims