New Suit - Conversion

Entourage Investment Group sued Brian Brady, director of the media platform TV4 Entertainment, for conversion and breach of fiduciary duty on Friday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Snell & Wilmer, accuses Brady of misrepresenting the company's finances and business partnerships in order to secure a loan from the plaintiff which remains outstanding. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-05925, Entourage Investment Group LLC v. Brady.

Banking & Financial Services

July 21, 2023, 6:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Entourage Investment Group, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company

Plaintiffs

Snell & Wilmer

defendants

Brian Brady

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract