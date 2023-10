News From Law.com

Falcon's Beyond, a global entertainment company, has named Bruce A. Brown as executive vice president of legal, general counsel & corporate secretary. Brown brings to the Orlando, Florida-based company more than 20 years of legal expertise, most recently as senior vice president, deputy general counsel of Hilton Grand Vacations.

October 27, 2023, 3:05 PM

