New Suit - Contract

S.E. Clark & Associates was slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Friday in Illinois Central District Court. The suit, over alleged defaults under a real estate partnership agreement, was brought by Husch Blackwell on behalf of Enterprise Neighborhood Impact Fund II. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-03012, Enterprise Neighborhood Impact Fund II LLC v. S.E. Clark & Associates Inc.

Real Estate

January 20, 2023, 8:32 PM