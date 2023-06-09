New Suit - Trademark

Thompson Coburn filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of car rental service Enterprise Holdings Inc. The complaint alleges that defendant O Enterprise Sales and Lease Inc. markets competing services under a confusingly similar trade name and marks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03646, Enterprise Holdings, Inc., a Missouri corporation v. Omid Shahidpour d/b/a O Enterprise Sales and Lease Inc.

