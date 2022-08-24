Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Brown Proctor & Howell on Wednesday removed a real property lawsuit against Union Pacific, the major U.S. railway, to Texas Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed on behalf of Entergy, a utilities company operating in the southern region of the United States. The suit alleges that Union Pacific plans to expand its railroad facilities in Jefferson County, Texas, in a manner which will cut off Entergy's access to four transmission lines. Entergy seeks injunctive relief preventing Union Pacific from blocking Entergy's access to the lines as well as declaratory relief granting Entergy an access easement. The suit was filed by Duggins Wren Mann & Romero. The case is 1:22-cv-00348, Entergy Texas Inc. v. Union Pacific Railroad Co.

Energy

August 24, 2022, 4:36 PM