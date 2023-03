New Suit - Trade Secrets

Entegris, a supplier to semiconductor manufacturers, filed a trade secrets lawsuit against former employee Shane Nunes on Thursday in Texas Western District Court. The suit, filed by Haynes & Boone and Beck Reed Riden, accuses the defendant of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information in his new role with competitor Gelest. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00291, Entegris Inc. v. Nunes.

Technology

March 16, 2023, 7:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Entegris, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Haynes and Boone

defendants

Shane Nunes

nature of claim: 880/