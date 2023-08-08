Who Got The Work

Michael J. Lyons, Katerina Hora Jacobson and Austin Zuck from Morgan, Lewis & Bockius have stepped in to defend Dropbox in a a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, which asserts two patents related to a cloud-based storage system, was filed June 30 in California Northern District Court by Skiermont Derby LLP on behalf of Entangled Media. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Donato, is 3:23-cv-03264, Entangled Media, LLC v. Dropbox, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

August 08, 2023, 7:27 AM

