New Suit - Patent

Dropbox was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Texas Western District Court. The court case, brought by Skiermont Derby LLP on behalf of Entangled Media LLC, asserts two patents for methods for cloud-based meta-file systems to unify files. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01324, Entangled Media, LLC v. Dropbox, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

December 16, 2022, 4:59 PM