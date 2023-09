Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Cooley have stepped in as defense counsel to Uber in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, which asserts three patents, was filed Sept. 9 in California Northern District Court by SethLaw and Thompson Technology Law on behalf of location-based wireless technology provider Enovsys LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Virginia K. Demarchi, is 5:23-cv-04549, Enovsys LLC v. Uber Technologies, Inc.

