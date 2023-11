Who Got The Work

Jeremy J. Taylor, Katherine Burgess and Bradley Shigezawa of Baker Botts have stepped in to represent Lyft in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, which asserts three patents, was filed Oct. 10 in California Northern District Court by Sethlaw PLLC and Thompson Technology Law on behalf of Enovsys LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rita F. Lin, is 3:23-cv-05157, Enovsys LLC v. Lyft, Inc.

November 30, 2023, 9:26 AM

