New Suit - Copyright

The Walt Disney Company was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Aaronson & Aaronson on behalf of Johnson Entertainment LLC and John William Kaipo Enos, the creators of the show Honu by the Sea. The court action contends that Disney misappropriated the Honu character for theatrical performances at its Aulani Resort. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-05790, Enos et al v. The Walt Disney Company et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 18, 2023, 3:45 PM

Plaintiffs

John William Kaipo Enos

Johnson Entertainment LLC

defendants

The Walt Disney Company, -

Does 1 through 10, inclusive

Walt Disney Enterprises, Inc.

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims