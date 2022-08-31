New Suit

Enochian BioSciences, a biotech company facing legal challenges after its founder Serhat Gumrukcu was arrested and charged in a murder-for-hire conspiracy, filed a defamation lawsuit against former CEO Eric Leire on Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by K&L Gates, contends that Leire's statement to the Wall Street Journal that he was terminated in retaliation for raising concerns about Gumrukcu to Enochian's board of directors was false and that Leire's termination was solely a business decision. The company was recently hit with a pair of securities class actions over Gumrukcu's misconduct. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-06184, Enochian BioSciences Inc. v. Leire.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 31, 2022, 1:13 PM