New Suit - Trade Secrets

Health care technology company Enlitic Inc. filed a trade secret lawsuit on Wednesday in Colorado District Court against the company's former CEO John Michael Conyers. The suit, filed by Cooley, accuses Conyers of misappropriating confidential source code as part of a scheme to launch a competing company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00607, Enlitic, Inc v. Conyers.

Health Care

March 08, 2023, 8:28 PM