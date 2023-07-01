New Suit - Trademark

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a trademark and copyright infringement lawsuit on Friday in Washington Western District Court on behalf of Enlightened Today, an online business offering tarot card readings, relationship coaching and astrology consulting. The suit accuses Soulmatemedium LLC, operator of TheRelationshipPsychics.com website, of copying the plaintiff's advertising materials to promote competing services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00985, Enlightened Today, LLC v. Soulmatemedium LLC.

Internet & Social Media

July 01, 2023, 6:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Enlightened Today, LLC

Plaintiffs

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

defendants

Soulmatemedium LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims