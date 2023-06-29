Wayfair was slapped with a trademark lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court. The court action, filed by Aesthetic Legal on behalf of ENL Enterprises LLC, a luxury carpet manufacturer, accuses the defendant of using the trademark 'Landstrom Rugs' to advertise on its website. The plaintiff contends that the posts violate the Lanham Act by confusing customers and causing unfair competition in the market. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-05173, Enl Enterprises LLC v. Wayfair, Inc.
Retail & Consumer Goods
June 29, 2023, 6:06 PM