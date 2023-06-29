New Suit - Trademark

Wayfair was slapped with a trademark lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court. The court action, filed by Aesthetic Legal on behalf of ENL Enterprises LLC, a luxury carpet manufacturer, accuses the defendant of using the trademark 'Landstrom Rugs' to advertise on its website. The plaintiff contends that the posts violate the Lanham Act by confusing customers and causing unfair competition in the market. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-05173, Enl Enterprises LLC v. Wayfair, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 29, 2023, 6:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Enl Enterprises LLC

Plaintiffs

Aesthetic Legal Aplc

defendants

Wayfair, Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims