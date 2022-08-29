New Suit

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a lawsuit for fraud on Monday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of ENGS Commercial Finance. The suit arises from ENGS's agreement to finance third-party purchases of printers from defendant Premier Copier. The complaint accuses Premiere Copier of defrauding ENGS by inflating printer prices, supplying printers to business that did not need them and using loan proceeds to provide kickbacks to borrowers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-04582, ENGS Commercial Finance Co. v. Premiere Copier Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 29, 2022, 12:43 PM