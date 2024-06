News From Law.com

The Manhattan judge who oversaw former President Donald Trump's civil fraud trial need not recuse himself from the case, the New York Attorney General's Office argued in new court papers. Lawyers for Trump sought the recusal of Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron last week, alleging ex parte communications about the case with real estate attorney Adam Leitman Bailey.

New York

June 27, 2024, 3:53 PM