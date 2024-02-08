Engoron Aims to Dispel Uncertainty Created by Ex-Trump Org. ...

News From Law.com

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron continued to try get to the bottom of whether former Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg committed perjury during his testimony in the New York Attorney General's civil fraud trial – telling counsel he has now contacted Weisselberg's lawyers for answers. Echoing language cited by the AG's Office in their Wednesday submission to the judge, Engoron referenced Rule 3.3 of the Rules of Professional Conduct (22 NYCRR § 1200.25) in his email to AG lawyers and defense counsel.

New York

February 08, 2024, 1:50 PM

