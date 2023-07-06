Hologic, a medical technology company, was slapped with a product liability lawsuit Thursday in Massachusetts District Court. The court case centers on bodily injury caused by an alleged defective BioZorb device, a bioabsorbable marker used to mark soft tissue. The suit was brought by Bailey & Glasser; Jinks, Crow & Dickson; and Cowper Law on behalf of five patients who had the device implanted. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-11512, English v. Hologic Inc.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
July 06, 2023, 1:21 PM