Who Got The Work

Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company has turned to attorneys from Salley, Hite, Mercer & Resor to fight a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed Nov. 28 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Voorhies Law Firm on behalf of Chelsea English and Garrett English. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle, is 2:22-cv-04662, English et al v. Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company.