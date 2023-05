Removed To Federal Court

Ascena and Premium Brands OPCO d/b/a Loft Outlet removed a wage-and-hour class action to California Central District Court on Wednesday. The suit was filed by James Hawkins APLC. The defendants are represented by Morgan Lewis & Bockius. The case is 2:23-cv-03380, Engles v. Premium Brands OPCO LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 03, 2023, 7:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Kathryn Jeanine Engles

defendants

Ascena Retail Group, Inc.

Premium Brands OPCO LLC

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches