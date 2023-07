New Suit - Product Liability

C.R. Bard and its parent company Becton Dickinson were hit with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in Ohio Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by McDermott & Hickey on behalf of Jennifer Engle, is part of a wave of cases filed on behalf of patients who were allegedly injured by defective PowerPort medical implants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-01459, Engle v. Becton, Dickinson and Company et al.

Health Care

July 26, 2023, 5:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Jennifer Engle

Plaintiffs

Mcdermott & Hickey

defendants

Becton, Dickinson and Company

C.R. Bard, Inc.

Bard Access Systems, Inc.

Does

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims