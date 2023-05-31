Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wood Smith Henning & Berman on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's of London to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over a disputed property damage claim arising from a windstorm, was filed by Elevate Legal Services on behalf of Engineering Wisdom Trust. The case is 0:23-cv-61023, Engineering Wisdom Trust v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's of London Subscribing to Policy Number B083121Bassp000192-00.

Insurance

May 31, 2023, 4:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Engineering Wisdom Trust

defendants

Certain Underwriters At Lloyd's Of London Subscribing To Policy Number B083121Bassp000192-00

defendant counsels

Wood Smith Henning & Berman

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute