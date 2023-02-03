New Suit - Trade Secrets

Johnson & Bell and Higgs Fletcher & Mack filed a copyright infringement and trade secret lawsuit Friday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Engineering and Software System Solutions. The suit, which pursues claims against Cusatis Computational Services and Gianluca Cusatis, centers on MARS software, technology developed by the plaintiff for simulating the response of structures under different loading conditions. The suit accuses Cusatis, a former employee of the plaintiff, of misappropriating the copyrighted MARS source code in order to create a derivative product. The defendants are also accused of submitting elements of the plaintiff's proprietary material to create articles which were published in the American Society of Civil Engineers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00676, Engineering And Software System Solutions, Inc., a California corporation v. Gianluca Cusatis, an individual et al.

Technology

February 03, 2023, 3:50 PM