New Suit - Contract

Hall & Evans filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Montana District Court on behalf of Engineered Structures. The complaint brings claims against Beaverhead County High School District. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00054, Engineered Structures, Inc. v. Beaverhead County High School District.

Construction & Engineering

July 27, 2023, 5:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Engineered Structures, Inc.

Hall & Evans

defendants

Beaverhead County High School District

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract