Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Morgan, Lewis & Bockius and have entered appearances for Axsome Therapeutics and certain officers and directors in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The suit, filed July 21 in New York Southern District Court by Glancy Prongay & Murray, claims that company insiders breached their fiduciary duties by misleading investors regarding the prospects for its drug candidate AXS-07, a migraine treatment. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield, is 1:22-cv-06183, Engel v. Tabuteau et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 25, 2022, 7:41 AM