Enforceability of Arbitration Agreements Lacking Explicit Wa...

The New Jersey Supreme Court has granted a petition for certification in County of Passaic v. Horizon Healthcare Services, an Appellate Division which held the requirement imposed by the state Supreme Court in Atalese v. U.S. Legal Services Group—that an enforceable arbitration provision must contain an express waiver of the right to seek relief in a court of law—was not intended to apply to sophisticated commercial litigants with comparatively equal bargaining power.

May 24, 2023, 2:04 PM

