Who Got The Work

Fish & Richardson principals Bailey K. Benedict, Adam J. Kessel, Kristen McCallion and Kevin Su have stepped in to defend Netherlands-based Braden Group BV in a declaratory judgment action brought by EnergyLink Corp. The complaint, filed Feb. 17 in Texas Southern District Court by Baker & Hostetler, stems from allegations of trade secret misappropriation made against EnergyLink by Braden Europe. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrew S. Hanen, is 4:23-cv-00626, Energylink Corporation v. Braden Group BV.

Energy

March 20, 2023, 5:17 AM

Plaintiffs

Energylink Corporation

Plaintiffs

Baker & Hostetler

defendants

Braden Group BV

defendant counsels

Fish & Richardson

