Energy Sector Work Led to Higher-Than-Average Revenue Jump f...

Demand ticked up at homegrown Texas firms in 2023, compared with 2022, but revenue improved by 6.3% — a higher increase than the 6% for the legal industry — due in part to a strong energy market, according to a Wells Fargo's year-end report.While the homegrown Texas firms did well, compared to the industry, Owen Burman, senior consultant and managing director of the Wells Fargo Legal Specialty Group, said he was "hoping for a little bit better numbers," because so many firms around the country identified the energy market as a strong area in 2023.

February 02, 2024, 1:48 PM

