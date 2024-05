Energy Partners Make Big Law Moves in Texas | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, Husch Blackwell, and Clifford Chance are among firms in Texas that have recently hired Big Law partners in Texas who handle energy matters.McDermott Will & Emery private equity partner Andrew Lehman returned to Akin as a partner in Houston; Husch hired Locke Lord energy regulatory partner Carrie Collier-Brown as a partner in Austin; and Clifford Chance hired Shearman & Sterling tax partner Todd Lowther as a partner in Houston in the U.S. tax practice.

May 08, 2024, 2:26 PM

