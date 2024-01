News From Law.com

Alston & Bird will close its three-year-old Fort Worth office and lose at least two partners among 10 total lawyers to a new boutique energy litigation firm in the Texas city. Partners Rob Vartabedian and Conrad Hester will leave Alston & Bird to open their own boutique energy litigation firm, tentatively named Vartabedian & Hester.

January 26, 2024, 3:35 PM

