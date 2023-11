News From Law.com International

Lawyers in Southeast Asia say they are seeing an abundance of "new money" and "dry powder" coming into the region eagerly seeking renewable projects. Despite their enthusiasm, however, the availability of large-scale renewable projects in which they can invest in the region remains low. Law firms in the region are therefore playing a huge role in guiding investors through a maze of regulatory issues, funding sources and questions surrounding land rights.

