Despite unrest in the broader tech sector, energy is a bright spot, keeping some Big Law attorneys busier than ever. Amid the push for renewable energy solutions, coupled with public initiatives, the universe of investors and companies injecting capital into the space has exploded, and thus more clients are in need of financing, development, and policy and regulatory expertise.

June 15, 2023, 2:40 PM

