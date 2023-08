Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Whitfield & Eddy on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Emerson Electric to Iowa Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Simmons Perrine Moyer Bergman on behalf of Energy Data Resources. The case is 1:23-cv-00061, Energy Data Resources, LLC v. Emerson Electric Co et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 01, 2023, 5:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Energy Data Resources, LLC

Plaintiffs

Simmons Perrine Moyer

defendants

Emerson Electric Co

Emerson Automation Solutions Final Control US LP

defendant counsels

Whitfield Eddy

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract