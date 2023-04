News From Law.com

Genesis Energy has given chief legal officer Kristen Jesulaitis the additional role of chief financial officer, an unusual expansion of duties for a corporate legal chief. The Houston-based energy-infrastructure company said in a press release that it was making the change as part of a string of C-suite promotions that included making the current CFO, Bob Deere, the chief administrative officer, overseeing IT, HR and audit.

April 18, 2023, 8:46 AM

