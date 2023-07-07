Enemies List: Plaintiffs Expert Witnesses Are Targets as J&J...

Breaking News From Law.com

Johnson & Johnson subsidiary LTL Management filed a second lawsuit against three plaintiffs' experts in talc trials. The suit, filed on Friday in the District of New Jersey, names Drs. Theresa Emory, Richard Kradin and John Maddox, who authored a 2020 report linking cosmetic talc use to mesothelioma. LTL filed a similar suit earlier this year against the same three experts, but its bankruptcy dismissal mooted that case. LTL also sued another expert, Dr. Jacqueline Moline, on May 31.

