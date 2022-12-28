New Suit

Travelers was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Tuesday in California Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Nicolaides Fink Thorpe Michaelides Sullivan on behalf of Endurance Risk Solutions, seeks indemnification based on the defendant's alleged failure to settle a personal injury claim in good faith. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02304, Endurance Risk Solution Assurance Co. v. Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America.

Insurance

December 28, 2022, 2:55 PM