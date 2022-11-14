Who Got The Work

Perkins Coie partner Michael T. Sharkey has stepped in for Under Armour in a pending insurance lawsuit. The action, filed by Endurance American Insurance Co. on Sept. 9 in Maryland District Court, seeks to recover $10 million advanced to Under Armour under a D&O policy. The suit asserts that the Endurance policy does not cover claims arising from investigations of Under Armour by the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission or shareholder demand letters related to the same underlying conduct. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett, is 1:22-cv-02481, Endurance American Insurance Company v. Under Armour, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 14, 2022, 4:18 AM