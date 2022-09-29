New Suit

Endurance American Insurance Company filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Wednesday in Maryland District Court. The court case names Under Armour, the footwear company, in connection with a directors and officers liability policy. The suit, backed by Robinson & Cole and Azrael, Franz, Schwab, Lipowitz & Solter, seeks to declare that Endurance's policy does not cover government investigations or shareholder demand letters and seeks to recoup $10 million advanced to Under Armour as defense and investigative costs in connection with a 2017 securities class action against the footwear company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02481, Endurance American Insurance Company v. Under Armour, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 29, 2022, 7:23 AM