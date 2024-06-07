Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer have entered appearances for Hologic, a medical technology company, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The court action, filed March 22 in Massachusetts District Court by Law Offices Of Scott H. Bernstein on behalf of Endobotics, claims that the defendant's products, including 'CoolSeal' and 'JustRight' surgical instruments infringe three of the plaintiff’s patents pertaining to surgical instruments. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris, is 1:24-cv-10746, Endobotics, LLC v. Hologic, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 07, 2024, 2:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Endobotics, LLC

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Scott H. Bernstein, LLC

Bochner PLLC

defendants

Hologic, Inc.

defendant counsels

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims