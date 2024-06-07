Attorneys from Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer have entered appearances for Hologic, a medical technology company, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The court action, filed March 22 in Massachusetts District Court by Law Offices Of Scott H. Bernstein on behalf of Endobotics, claims that the defendant's products, including 'CoolSeal' and 'JustRight' surgical instruments infringe three of the plaintiff’s patents pertaining to surgical instruments. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris, is 1:24-cv-10746, Endobotics, LLC v. Hologic, Inc.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
June 07, 2024, 2:32 PM