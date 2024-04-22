Who Got The Work

Matthew J. Moffa of Perkins Coie has entered an appearance for Fujifilm Healthcare Americas Corp. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed March 26 in New York Southern District Court by Bochner PLLC on behalf of Endobotics, asserts two patents related to surgical instruments. The suit takes aim at Fujifilm's 'Tracmotion' device. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nelson S. Roman, is 7:24-cv-02266, Endobotics, LLC v. Fujifilm Healthcare Americas Corporation.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 22, 2024, 11:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Endobotics, LLC

Plaintiffs

Bochner PLLC

defendants

Fujifilm Healthcare Americas Corporation

defendant counsels

Perkins Coie

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims