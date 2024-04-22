Matthew J. Moffa of Perkins Coie has entered an appearance for Fujifilm Healthcare Americas Corp. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed March 26 in New York Southern District Court by Bochner PLLC on behalf of Endobotics, asserts two patents related to surgical instruments. The suit takes aim at Fujifilm's 'Tracmotion' device. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nelson S. Roman, is 7:24-cv-02266, Endobotics, LLC v. Fujifilm Healthcare Americas Corporation.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
April 22, 2024, 11:28 AM