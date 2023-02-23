Who Got The Work

Diane Hazel of Foley & Lardner has entered an appearance for Sherman Associates Inc. in a pending antitrust class action. The case, filed Jan. 9 in Colorado District Court by Shuman Glenn & Stecker and Boni Zack & Snyder, is part of a wave of cases accusing real estate companies of colluding to fix lease rates through RealPage's AI rent-setting software. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Raymond P. Moore, is 1:23-cv-00055, Enders v. Realpage, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

February 23, 2023, 6:45 AM